Chick-fil-A to open new location in Las Vegas

Chick-fil-A (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Good news, Chick-fil-A lovers. You’ll soon have a new spot to get your chicken fix.

The chain’s latest restaurant, at 7010 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will open for business at 7 a.m. Thursday. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Drive-thru, curbside pickup and third-party delivery will be available.

The new location will provide free meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in the Las Vegas community. The Chick-fil-A Foundation will donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening.

