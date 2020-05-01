Chick-fil-A to sell meal kits

What’s for dinner? That question is tough enough to answer in normal times, let alone during quarantine. But Chick-fil-A is here to help.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Parmesan meal kits (Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is offering chicken Parmesan meal kits at participating restaurants.

The kits contain pre-measured and ready-to-heat ingredients so you can have a meal on the table in less than half an hour.

Meal kits start at $14.99 and each kit serves two adults and comes with two filets, marinara sauce, cheese, and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Meals can be purchased at the drive-thru, the Chick-fil-A app or through delivery services such as Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

The kits will be available as early as May 4.