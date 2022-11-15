61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Food

Chick-fil-A welcomes back holiday favorites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 1:23 pm
 
The Peppermint Chip Milkshake puts a twist on a classic, seasonal flavor, with hand-spun Chick- ...
The Peppermint Chip Milkshake puts a twist on a classic, seasonal flavor, with hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert and chips of peppermint bark topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)
Chicken Tortilla Soup features shredded chicken breast and beans in a white creamy soup base wi ...
Chicken Tortilla Soup features shredded chicken breast and beans in a white creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices all topped off with seasoned corn and tortilla strips. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A’s winter favorites are back for the holiday season.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are now available nationwide, while supplies last.

In 2021, more Peppermint Chip Mikshakes were ordered than in any past year, according to Chick-fil-A. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake has been a holiday favorite since 2008.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup is celebrating its 10th year on Chick-fil-A’s menu.

Both favorites are available for dine-in, pick up and delivery. To see if your local restaurant is serving these holiday items, you can check the Chick-fil-A app or Chick-fil-A’s website anytime, or call your local restaurant (just not on Sundays).

MOST READ
1
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
2
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
3
Mark Davis remains firmly in Josh McDaniels’ corner
Mark Davis remains firmly in Josh McDaniels’ corner
4
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
5
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Post Malone, the Las Vegas Pizza Festival and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.