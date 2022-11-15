Chick-fil-A welcomes back holiday favorites

The Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake are now available nationwide, while supplies last.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake puts a twist on a classic, seasonal flavor, with hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert and chips of peppermint bark topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chicken Tortilla Soup features shredded chicken breast and beans in a white creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices all topped off with seasoned corn and tortilla strips. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A’s winter favorites are back for the holiday season.

In 2021, more Peppermint Chip Mikshakes were ordered than in any past year, according to Chick-fil-A. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake has been a holiday favorite since 2008.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup is celebrating its 10th year on Chick-fil-A’s menu.

Both favorites are available for dine-in, pick up and delivery. To see if your local restaurant is serving these holiday items, you can check the Chick-fil-A app or Chick-fil-A’s website anytime, or call your local restaurant (just not on Sundays).