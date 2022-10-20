75°F
Chicken N Pickle getting its first Nevada location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 10:04 am
 
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson, the city announced in a news release. (Chicken N Pickle)
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson, the city announced in a news release. (Chicken N Pickle)

In the great chicken sandwich wars among the nation’s fast-food restaurants, slices of pickle were often deployed between the bun. A new Henderson destination takes it one step further.

Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson, the city announced in a news release.

“We are thrilled Chicken N Pickle will soon call Henderson home,” Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick said in the release. “Not only will Chicken N Pickle offer a fun place for families and friends to gather, but it will also create additional jobs and reoccurring tax revenue that will continue to vitalize our economy.”

The company says on its website that the Henderson location will open late next year.

This will be the first Chicken N Pickle in Nevada, the release said.

Chicken N Pickle, a 3-acre, multi-level indoor/outdoor entertainment complex, will also include a variety of yard games and a dog park.

In addition to adding more than 200 permanent jobs in Henderson, Chicken N Pickle will be a community partner and host fundraisers, events and donation drives, as well as offer all-ability recreational opportunities and other community-benefited uses, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

