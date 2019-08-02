Chill out for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
It’s summer, it’s Friday and it’s National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.
Scooped N’ Baked, a Las Vegas ice cream shop on the corner of Smoke Ranch Road and Rainbow Boulevard, offers a variety of ice cream sandwich combinations.
Scooped N’ Baked serves up the classic ice cream sandwiches made with sugar or chocolate chip cookies. But they put a twist on your average dessert sandwich by shoving the ice cream of your choice in between two massive brownies.