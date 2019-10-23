Chips at this cafe in Las Vegas have some kick

A chef at Arizona Charlie’s adds horseradish for a savory side dish to a bratwurst-and-sauerkraut sandwich.

When planning the bratwurst-and-sauerkraut October sandwich of the month at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, room chef Sean Gassaway was looking for a side dish that was a little different.

Contemplating flavors that go with German food, he decided on horseradish, and started experimenting with flavoring the cafe’s house-made potato chips with a horseradish salt.

“It went over pretty good,” Gassaway said.

To make the chips, he heats prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixes it with salt and heats it until golden, then tosses the mixture with the chips.

“The oil picks up the salt and the horseradish clings to the chips,” he said, imparting a subtle flavor.

The sandwich and chips, served with spicy mustard, a cup of cheese sauce and a drink, is $9.99 through the end of the month at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Boulder locations.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.