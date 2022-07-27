93°F
Choco Taco finds new life at these Las Vegas eateries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2022 - 11:53 am
Ice cream tacos from Happy Ending Chocolate at Mothership Coffee Roasters. (Mothership Coffee R ...
Ice cream tacos from Happy Ending Chocolate at Mothership Coffee Roasters. (Mothership Coffee Roasters)
Mas Por Favor just introduced a sundae inspired by the Klondike Choco Taco, which has been disc ...
Mas Por Favor just introduced this sundae inspired by the Klondike Choco Taco, which has been discontinued. (Mas Por Favor)
A Waffle Cone Pie from Milk Bar in The Cosmopolitan. (The Cosmopolitan)
A Waffle Cone Pie from Milk Bar in The Cosmopolitan. (The Cosmopolitan)
A Churro Choco Taco Crazy Shake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian continues t ...
A Churro Choco Taco Crazy Shake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian continues the restaurant's tradition of over-the-top milkshakes. (The Venetian)

The Klondike Choco Taco, for decades a freezer case fixture, is dead. The manufacturer announced this week the treat had been discontinued (cue several profane tirades on Twitter). But these Las Vegas spots are taking up the taco with Choco Taco-inspired dishes or delicious alternatives.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian, known for its milkshake lollapaloozas, is offering a Churro Choco Taco Crazy Shake featuring a cinnamon toast crunch shake rimmed in cinnamon toast crunch and topped by a Choco Taco, churros, dulce de leche and whipped cream. $19.

Mas Por Favor, the taqueria and speakeasy on Spring Mountain Road, is showcasing a Choco Taco-inspired sundae: cinnamon sugar, white chocolate truffle shell, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, cherry. $10.

Milk Bar in the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is serving its Milk Bar Waffle Cone pie featuring a peanut chocolate shell, layers of brownie and of ice cream-flavored pudding, and peanut clusters. $7 slice, $53 whole pie.

Mothership Coffee Roasters on Fremont Street has ice cream tacos from Happy Ending Chocolate, an outfit that delivers ice cream tacos in flavors like churro, salted caramel, peanut butter fudge and more. Ice cream taco flavors at Mothership rotate weekly.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

