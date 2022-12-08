Christmas dinner: Special deals and menus in Las Vegas
If you’ve decided to give the gift of a clean kitchen — aka dining out on Christmas Day — here are some restaurant suggestions.
If you’ve decided to give the gift of a clean kitchen — aka dining out on Christmas Day — here are some suggestions for restaurants serving prix fixe menus or dinners or special à la carte dishes. Reservations are typically required.
On the Strip
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: STK Steakhouse is featuring a dinner (roasted prime rib, confit fingerlings, green beans, port wine shallots, black truffle madeira sauce) for $94 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is offering a three-course brunch or dinner (French toast à la crème brûlée, beef tenderloin, peppermint soufflé) for $79 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and $155 from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner. Mon Ami Gabi is offering a three-course menu (salade de Noël, petite filet and shrimp with truffled pommes, bûche de Noël) for $75 from 4 to 11 p.m.
The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is serving a two-course menu (New York steak Oscar with sides, pecan pie cheesecake) from 4 to 10 p.m. for $65. Top of the World is serving specials (carrot, parsnip and ginger soup; red-wine brisket and white bean cassoulet; white chocolate mousse, mango compôte and vanilla sponge cake dessert) for $18-$70 from 4 to 11 p.m.
The Venetian: Bouchon is presenting a three-course menu (choice of four starters, including duck confit; choice of four main courses, including pan-seared scallops; choice of three desserts, including chocolate bûche de Noël) for $125 (add $55 for wine) from 5 to 10 p.m. Buddy V’s Ristorante is presenting a three-course menu (lobster soup, grilled lamb chops, chocolate bread pudding) for $64 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chica is presenting specials (lobster-stuffed pastries, wagyu oxtail tamale, roasted whole snapper, roasted whole suckling pig, eggnog tiramisù) for $18-$125 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Off the Strip
Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Decatur: Sourdough Café at both properties is offering a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad, grilled sirloin and shrimp with sides, apple crumble pie) for $18.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Boulder Station: The Broiler is presenting specials (butternut squash soup, ribeye with sides, peppermint crunch sundae) for $8-$55 from 1 to 9 p.m. Guadalajara is presenting specials (pozole for $9.99, buñuelos for $7.99) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
El Cortez: Siegel’s 1941 is showcasing a three-course menu (choice of butternut squash soup or green salad; choice of roast turkey or Smithfield ham, both with sides; choice of pie) for $28.95 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ellis Island Casino: Village Pub & Café is sending out a dinner (soup or salad, prime rib with sides, apple pie) from 11 a.m. for $19.95.
Emerald Island Casino: Emerald Island Grille is serving a two-course menu (roasted prime rib or honey-glazed ham, both with sides; apple pie) for $12.99 (ham) or $16.99 (prime rib) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Green Valley Ranch Resort: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is offering a three-course menu (choice of truffled tortellone soup or vitello tonnato; choice of pollo al mattone, swordfish or stuffed shells; red velvet cake) for $65 from 1 to 9 p.m. Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis is offering specials (Nigerian prawn, 42-ounce côte de boeuf, sea bass) for $35-$249 from 1 to 9 p.m. Tides Oyster Bar is offering specials (smoked prime rib and prawns with sides for $48 or chocolate ginger Yule log for $9) from 2 to 9 p.m.
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is featuring specials (salmon chowder, fried brie with salad, roast turkey with sides, cinnamon bread pudding) for $9-$30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Glühwein mulled wine and Hofbräu beer pairings available for separate purchase.
JW Marriott/Rampart Casino: Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is serving a three-course menu (choice of soup, seafood salad, or pasta with breadcrumbs; choice of turkey scallopini, lamb shank or seared grouper; and dessert) for $65 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Palace Station: The Charcoal Room is featuring specials (beet endive salad, winter salad, bone-in short rib, cranberry pudding cake) for $10-$52 from 2 to 9 p.m.
Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is offering all-you-can-enjoy dining for $58.99 adults, $48.99 children, from 5 to 9 p.m. Scotch 80 Prime is presenting a three-course menu (choice of roasted sweet potato and apple soup or winter heirloom lettuce; Chateaubriand Wellington; eggnog crème brûlée) for $175 per couple from 4 to 9 p.m. Serrano Vista Café is presenting a three-course menu (choice of butternut squash soup or mixed greens salad; prime rib and Yorkshire pudding; choice of chocolate chip, pecan or pumpkin pie) for $49 served 24 hours.
Rainbow Club: Triple B Restaurant (Brooks Brothers Burgers) is serving a three-course menu (vegetable tortellini soup or mixed baby greens; spiral ham or roasted prime rib; apple pie) for $12.99 (ham) or $16.99 (prime rib) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Red Rock Resort: T-Bones Chophouse is serving specials (kampachi carpaccio, wagyu short rib, Yule log) for $12-$85 from 1 to 9 p.m.
Santa Fe Station: The Charcoal Room is featuring specials (baby oak greens salad, dry-aged beef tenderloin, sticky toffee date cake) for $10-$58 from 1 to 9 p.m.
Silverton: Mi Casa Grill is sending out a three-course menu (chile-seared shrimp, spiced bone-in ribeye with sides, milk chocolate caramel tart) for $55 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Twin Creeks Steakhouse is sending out specials (Brussels sprouts salad, pan-seared branzino, olive oil cake) for $12-$45 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
South Point: Don Vito’s is offering a three-course menu (choice of four starters, including butternut squash ravioli; choice of roast turkey, beef medallions or seafood cannelloni; choice of four desserts, including Grand Marnier cheesecake; bottle of wine for every two diners) for $45 from 4 to 10 p.m. Garden Buffet is offering all-you-can-enjoy dining (with two glasses of draft beer, wine, sangria or sparkling wine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for $28.95 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Silverado Steakhouse is offering a four-course menu (choice of three starters, including jambalaya; chicken soup or holiday salad; choice of roast turkey, sea bass or ribeye steak; choice of four desserts, including spiced apple cake; bottle of wine for every two diners) for $62 from 5 to 11 p.m.
Sunset Station: The Oyster Bar is featuring specials (a half-dozen oysters Rockefeller for $20, Cajun cream scallops with linguine for $46) from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sonoma Cellar is featuring specials (beet endive salad, winter salad, bone-in short rib, cranberry pudding cake) for $10-$52 from 1 p.m. to close.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Kassi Beach House is sending out seafood specials (squid ink bucatini, shellfish cannelloni, roasted sea bream) for $29-$68 from 10:45 a.m. to midnight. The Kitchen at Commons Club is sending out a surf-and-turf special for $39 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.