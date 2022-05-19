80°F
Cigar highlights Mayfair Supper Club’s dessert menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2022 - 7:05 am
 
Don't you love the smell of a good cigar? This dessert version made from milk chocholate fools the eye at Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bellagio)

Cohiba, Montecristo or Partagas? At Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio, the sweets include a trompe l’oeil cigar fashioned from milk chocolate, pear mousse and hazelnut crunch. The cigar arrives at your table luxuriating in vanilla smoke trapped by a glass cloche. Pair the dessert with something spirited and brown from Mayfair Supper Club’s whiskey list. $22.

Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio, themayfairlv.com

