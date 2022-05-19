Cigar highlights Mayfair Supper Club’s dessert menu
Cohiba, Montecristo or Partagas? At Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio, the sweets include a trompe l’oeil cigar fashioned from milk chocolate, pear mousse and hazelnut crunch. The cigar arrives at your table luxuriating in vanilla smoke trapped by a glass cloche. Pair the dessert with something spirited and brown from Mayfair Supper Club’s whiskey list. $22.
