Cleo, Mediterranean restaurant at SLS Las Vegas, closing Sunday

Cleo restaurant inside the SLS in Las Vegas on Thursday, August 7, 2014. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLS Las Vegas’ Cleo is closing, and fans who want one last meal there will have to act quickly. The Mediterranean restaurant will shutter for good after service on Sunday.

The space will remain closed until Sept. 1, when it will re-open as a pop-up restaurant called Bella Bistro. That concept is described as an American contemporary dinner venue with Italian influence that will focus on stone-oven pizzas, homemade pastas and various other entrees. It’s also promising “a strong charcuterie program.”

SLS is in the midst of a rebranding. As of Aug. 29, it will be known as Sahara Las Vegas.

