75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Food

Clouds of cotton candy over pink pastel pancakes. This is brunch in Las Vegas.

Find these pretty pink cotton candy pancakes in Las Vegas. (Janna Kael/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
Updated November 12, 2021 - 11:22 am
Pink Cloud Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)
Pink Cloud Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)
Banana Nutella Lovers Pancakes (Sugar Factory)
Banana Nutella Lovers Pancakes (Sugar Factory)
Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)
Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)
Lucky Charms Blue Latte (Sugar Factory)
Lucky Charms Blue Latte (Sugar Factory)

Las Vegas has seen cotton candy employed in a variety of dishes including atop hot chocolate, in place of a tortilla in an ice cream burrito and even enveloping a tender skewer of foie gras.

Its newest application is a cloud of strawberry cotton candy piled over a stack of pastel pink pancakes.

The new Sugar Factory American Brasserie, located at Harmon Corner Retail Center, introduces a brunch menu featuring a limited edition Pink Cloud Pancake Stack.

The stack ($25) is made with pink vanilla bean pancakes topped with strawberry cotton candy, fresh raspberries, pink pearls, whipped cream, powdered sugar, pink glitter, pink and white chocolate sauces, and warm maple syrup.

Other new standouts on the menu include the Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack, Lucky Charm Blue Latte and Bacon Fondue.

The brunch menu is available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newly opened three-story Sugar Factory (3717 S Las Vegas Blvd Unit 285 & 360) on the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
2
Friends, relatives pack church for Tina Tintor funeral
Friends, relatives pack church for Tina Tintor funeral
3
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
4
2 charged with sex trafficking after fatal Las Vegas shooting
2 charged with sex trafficking after fatal Las Vegas shooting
5
Vegas auto shop gets boost from Mick Jagger’s visit
Vegas auto shop gets boost from Mick Jagger’s visit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, ...
Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Holiday displays, skating rinks, a taco festival and the Black Crowes lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Susie Flores, with her 1-year-old twins Janessa, left, and Naomi, the Ethel M Chocolates 27th A ...
Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas

Ethel M Choclates will light up its holiday display, a taco festival hits Craig Ranch Park and a magical book event featuring Teller this week in Las Vegas.