Clue points to new steakhouse at Town Square

We reported a few weeks ago in On the Side that a female-owned and female-focused steakhouse might be going into the former Tommy Bahama Restaurant in Town Square. (Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, to be clear, is still open.) Representatives for the center and the brand haven’t returned inquiries seeking specifics.

Since then, we’ve been rummaging through public records and just noticed something we missed before: A commercial building remodel and repair permit is in the works for a restaurant called The Guest House at the former Tommy Bahama Restaurant address. So, what say you now, Town Square?

Go, taste it on the mountain.

Mount Charleston Lodge, the Southern Nevada landmark, launches Pine Dining, its summer chef series, this weekend. The series takes place in a temporary structure with surround-sound views of the mountain and indoor-outdoor seating. Pine Dining debuts 10 months after a fire took the original lodge (the Ellis family, owners of the lodge and Ellis Island casino, will announce rebuilding plans soon).

The summer series features heavy-hitting local chefs offering Saturday Chef Cookouts with cookout-style food stations and bar service, and Sunday Chef’s Table Dinner with chefs walking a small group of guests through a coursed menu and wine pairings.

The first Pine Dining events feature:

■ July 23 and 24: Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, Ada’s Wine Bar and the new L’Aristrocrat (which is going into Esther’s Kitchen when Esther’s moves down the block), with proceeds benefiting The ALS Association.

■ July 30 and 31: Justin Hall of Main Street Provisions, with proceeds benefiting The Cupcake Girls.

■ Aug. 6: Colin Fukunaga and Robert Magsalin of Fuku Burger and Dan Coughlin of Le Thai, with proceeds benefiting Nevada SPCA.

■ Aug. 7: Sam Marvin of Echo & Rig, with proceeds benefiting Epicurean Charitable Foundation.

■ Aug. 13 and 14: Nicole Brisson of Brezza, Bar Zazu and Amari, with proceeds benefiting the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund.

Tickets are available at mtcharlestonlodge.com/pinedining. Mount Charleston Cabins are also available for booking. Follow @mtcharlestonlodgelv on Instagram and @mtcharlestonlodge on Facebook. A second round of chefs and events will be announced soon.

A sign has gone up for PappaRoti, an international chain of cafés, at 3350 E. Tropicana Ave., at Pecos Road, in what was once a Dunkin’ Donuts. PappaRoti, which began in Malaysia in 2003, is known for its signature coffee-caramel buns with a crisp exterior. In the U.S., PappaRoti locations are mainly in the Midwest.

The early bird gets the pie. Tickets are now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival running Nov. 1 to 4 in The Industrial Event Space. The event, presented by Greco & Sons and the Las Vegas Pizza Alliance, brings together a host of Vegas pizza poobahs, headlined by Vincent Rotolo of Good Pie, Tony Gemignani of Pizza Rock and John Arena of Metro Pizza.

Among the 20 or so announced participants: Al Solito Posto, Custom Pizza Truck, Naked City Pizza, Pizzeria Monzù and Those Pie Guys. Tickets: vegaspizzafest.com.

As the Review-Journal reported, the Mob Museum recently purchased a big parcel just east of its main building, with food and drink included in the expansion. We reached out to the museum for details.

The response wasn’t quite omertà, but the takeaway was brief: “While we are still in the early stages of planning, we are eager to build upon our current food and beverage programs through the lens of historical events to provide our guests with additional entertaining, authentic, memorable and delicious experiences.”

