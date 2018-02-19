Cocktail at Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas is served in a smoke box

This Hell’s Kitchen cocktail, while in the Manhattan family, is actually a cross between a Little Italy and a Paper Plane that is smoked for good measure. While few of us have a proper smoking box lying around the house, enjoying a Smoke on the Boulevard cocktail near a campfire, fireplace or wood-burning stove and passing the glass through the smoke might tide you over until you can score a reservation at Gordon Ramsay’s new Caesars Palace hot spot.

Smoke on the Boulevard (Hell's Kitchen)

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Woodford Reserve Rye Whiskey

■ 1/2 ounce Aperol

■ 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

■ 1/4 ounce Averna Amaro

■ 2 dashes of cherry bitters

Garnish

■ Smoking box

■ Cherrywood

■ Orange swath

Directions

Combine ingredients with ice and stir to mix. Strain into glass over ice sphere. Smoke with cherrywood (optional). Garnish with orange.