Dining Out

Coffee house entrepreneur opening his 4th Las Vegas Valley shop

A rendering of the interior of The Coffee Class that is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley, in May 2025 near Summerlin. (The Coffee Class)
Kyle Cunningham, owner of The Coffee Class shops and Almond & Oat Coffee House in the Las Vegas Valley. (The Coffee Class)
A spread from The Coffee Class that is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley, in May 2025 near Summerlin. (The Coffee Class)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 6:42 am
 

Kyle Cunningham is well on his way to being one of the coffee house kings of Las Vegas.

Cunningham is set open a third location of The Coffee Class, in May on West Sahara Avenue. The new shop joins two Coffee Classes in Henderson (opened in 2019 and 2022) and the Almond & Oat Coffee House, a nondairy spot that debuted in 2023, also in Henderson.

The Summerlin-area Coffee Class features more seating (flexible for smaller or larger groups), and an upgraded kitchen to support catering operations and an expanded menu of signature house pastries, modern brunch dishes and carefully made lattes.

On the sweet side, executive pastry chef Beth Ryan-Small is sending out dishes such as a Pop-Tarts-inspired confection with pistachio cream and a selection of lightly dusted doughnuts. Among the savory items from executive chef Michael Morganti are a vegan corned beef crispy tomato bowl, a salmon and brioche Benedict, and a vegan steak Benedict.

Some popular dishes from the sibling Coffee Classes will be served at the new store, including a strawberry cream croissant, a pink rose latte, an on-trend Dubai chocolate latte, as wells as the iced matcha freddos from Almond & Oat.

The new Coffee Class is 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 101 and 109. Visit thecoffeeclass.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

