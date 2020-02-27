Coffee shop coming this spring to Las Vegas Arts District

Husband-and-wife team Derek and Juliet Douglas, a visual artist and hospitality professional, plan to open Golden Fog Coffee in May in the new Share Downtown complex.

Derek and Juliet Douglas (Derek and Juliet Douglas)

Share Downtown (Share Downtown Facebook page)

Downtown’s going to get another coffee shop in the spring.

Golden Fog Coffee, from Derek and Juliet Douglas, is scheduled to open in May as the first retail tenant in the new Share Downtown apartment complex at 2400 S. Casino Center Blvd., at West Colorado Avenue.

The name is part nod to the Golden Knights, part to San Francisco, where Juliet spent her youth. She’s a hospitality professional of more than 15 years, while Derek Douglas is a pop culture/mixed-media mashup/murals artist known professionally as Snipt.

Golden Fog will carry only Sightglass Coffee, from an independent, sibling-owned company based in San Francisco, the first time the brand will be available here. Beverages also will include lattes with hand-crafted art and loose-leaf teas.

The Douglas family follows a plant-based lifestyle, so their coffee shop will serve plant-based quick-bite and bakery items made by local vendors.

Golden Fog Coffee will have 30 to 40 seats, including bar seating with charging stations, and works by local artists will be displayed. The Douglases also plan to showcase local art during monthly popups.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit goldenfoglv.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.