Company with landmark Strip restaurants to add another in 2022

Lettuce Entertain You, which has had Mon Ami Gabi and The Eiffel Tower Restaurant since Paris Las Vegas opened in 1999, plans an Italian spot at the Forum Shops.

Mama DePandi's Bucatini, from RPM Italian. (RPM Italian)

The RPM Italian Negroni. (RPM Italian)

Pasta carbonara as served at RPM Italian. (RPM Italian)

The Lettuce Entertain You culinary group, which has five restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, plans to open RPM Italian early next year at The Forum Shops at Caesars, adding to a portfolio that includes landmarks Mon Ami Gabi, the Eiffel Tower Restaurant and Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

RPM Italian is from Lettuce partners R.J., Jerrod and Molly Melman and celebrity couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic. It’ll be the sixth RPM restaurant, joining others in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The menu of RPM Italian is designed for sharing and has an emphasis on pasta, with more than a dozen varieties made in-house daily. It also includes antipasti, steaks, grilled fish and seafood, plus an extensive wine list and spritz program.

The design by Rockwell Group will include a large lounge and dedicated sommelier bar.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.