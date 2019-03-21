Conant celebrates one year at Masso Osteria at Red Rock

Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria. The theme was Prosecco and Pizza, and the celebrity chef mingled with guests who were enjoying some bubbles and bites.

“We had some missteps in the beginning,” Conant said of the launch of Masso Osteria. “But I think we landed well and it’s still going. People are coming back.”

When asked about the difference between operating on the Strip and in Summerlin, he mentioned the repeat customers.

“It’s fun to be able to walk around the room and see a lot of similar people I’ve seen last time, and have them say ‘I’ve been here five times. I’ve been here 10 times now. I come here once a week.’ That’s different. That’s more of what we get in the other cities that we’re in.”

Over the past year, Conant has opened his kitchen to some of his celebrity chef friends, hosting Marc Vetri and collaborating on a meal with Aaron Sanchez. Does he have plans for any similar events in the future?

“I’m talking to Amanda Freitag,” he revealed. “I’m talking to Andrew Zimmern. And we’re going to see how it works. When we did the one with Aaron here, I don’t remember having that much fun in a restaurant in my career. It was such a blast. And it resonated with the clients.”

