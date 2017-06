(Treasure Island)

It’s not wise to eat cookie dough, packaged or homemade, because of the threat of food poisoning from possible contamination. But this cookie dough is safe, and even better, it’s frozen — and comes in three flavors: chocolate chunk, PB&J with raspberry jelly, and cinnamon-brown sugar.

It’s $3 a scoop at Malena’s Yogurt Plus at Treasure Island.