Cookie Plug to open 1st Las Vegas Valley location this weekend

An OG Chocolate Chip cookie from the new Cookie Plug store opening Sept. 10, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cookie Plug)

A Pixie Dust cookie from the new Cookie Plug store opening Sept. 10, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cookie Plug)

The exterior of the new Cookie Plug store opening Sept. 10, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cookie Plug)

The street-art inspired interior of the new Cookie Plug store opening Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Cookie Plug)

A Firecracker s'mores cookie from the new Cookie Plug store opening Sept. 10, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cookie Plug)

Cookie Plug celebrates the full-figured cookie. Cookies that are “fat and thicc,” as a company tagline goes. Cookies with some girth. As in: 4 inches across, 1½ inches thick, almost 13 inches around.

Beginning noon Saturday, folks can grip the girth as Cookie Plug opens its first Las Vegas Valley location, 10608 S. Eastern Ave. The new shop is the first of three Cookie Plugs debuting in the next two months, the others located at 7021 Aliante Parkway (Sept. 24) and 3525 S. Fort Apache Road (mid-October).

Cookie Plug got its start in 2019 when founder Erik Martinez, then in the cake supply business, decided he wanted a better cookie.

“We stepped out of the kitchen and into the streets,” as the company history puts it. “There, we were inspired by graffiti art and street art. Paired with hip hop culture, the Cookie Plug brand was born.” Since its founding, the chain has grown to nearly 25 stores in its native Southern California (plus one in Texas).

Cookie Plug products are part cookie, part cake, part brownie. The menu of a dozen phatties baked daily includes the OG Chocolate Chip, a Pixie Junkie coated with candy sprinkles and a Firecracker s’mores cookie with gooey marshmallow.

There also are keto chocolate, chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip versions, and a dozen flavors of Plug Poppers (junior-size phatties). Cookies can get iced up, too, with icing-filled cookie sandwiches. Cookie Plug dubs its deals Erryday Hook Ups, like Munchie Monday (a half sack of cookies for $20) or Turnt Thursday (buy a half sack, get Poppers free).

“Our products are not CBD or cannabis-related,” a representative for the company said in an email, noting that assumption might be made because of the names of the cookies and deals.

The company plans to open 10 Cookie Plug shops in the Las Vegas area in the next decade.

