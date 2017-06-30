ad-fullscreen
Food

Cool cucumber, aloe mix a perfect escape from hot, summer heat

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2017 - 3:40 am
 

Kiss My Melons at The Other Room packs an agave-style bite up front but quickly turns sweet on the palate. With the cool cucumber and the aloe liqueur, it’s a very light, semisweet summertime drink that goes down almost too easily on a hot day. The salt and cilantro on the rim provide the only lasting bite, which is probably why The Other Room applies the garnish so heavily.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Effen Cucumber vodka

■ 1/2 oz. Lustau Manzanilla sherry

■ 1/4 oz. Chareau aloe liqueur

■ 2 oz. watermelon juice

■ 1 oz. sweet and sour

■ cucumber cilantro salt

■ watermelon wedge

Directions

■ Rim glass with cucumber cilantro salt (available at dressthedrink.com, or make your own with recipe below). Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with watermelon wedge.

Cucumber cilantro salt

Ingredients

■ 1 cup coarse sea salt

■ 1/2 cup coarse sugar

■ 1 cup dried cucumbers

■ 1/2 cup dried cilantro.

Directions

Spray salt and sugar with water and combine cucumber and cilantro. Mix well and let dry. https://youtu.be/Wk5qSp02ddI

 

