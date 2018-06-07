Cool down with sweet iced tea at 5 spots in Las Vegas

Thinkstock

CR CREAT

Canyon Ranch Spa’s new grab-and-go spot offers a variety of coffee, tea, smoothies, juices and snacks. Try the no-caffeine, low-calorie and no-sugar added combination of organic strawberries, pomegranate and hibiscus herbal tea.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-607-0739, venetian.com

Grimaldi’s

The many Las Vegas locations of this New York-based pizza chain are offering three spins on iced tea for the summer. You can order it in strawberry, blueberry or watermelon.

7155 S. Rainbow Blvd., 702-207-6757, grimaldispizzeria.com; with additional locations

SkinnyFats

This place is known for its juices and punches. But because it was founded on National Iced Tea Day, June 10, they always make sure the beverage is available and done well.

6261 Dean Martin Drive, 702-979-9797, skinnyfats.com; with additional locations

DW Bistro

This locals favorite in The Gramercy has a solid selection of wine, beer and cocktails. But the pomegranate iced tea has become one of its most popular beverages.

9275 W. Russell Road, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com

Sushisamba

Sushisamba combines South American and Japanese cuisine. Its Samba Ice Tea blends black tea, mint, fresh lime, lemon and orange juice to take iced tea to a new level.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-607-0700, venetian.com