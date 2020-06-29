Cosmopolitan buffet reopens for brunch

Another Strip buffet has reopened for business. Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas began seating customers again Friday morning, though for brunch only, Thursdays through Sundays.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has reopened its buffet for limiuted service.(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

Unlike the recently reopened Buffet at Wynn, where guests now order exclusively from a server while seated at their table, Wicked Spoon will allow guests to visit serving stations throughout the restaurant. They will not, however, be serving themselves. According to the website, diners will “Follow the spoons to one of six food stations and we will hand you your dish of choice.” Those will include a Latin station, an Asian station and an area dedicated to breakfast items. (They’re also planning some Fourth of July specialty items, including a barbecue station and festive desserts such as red, white and blue panna cotta.) Beverages can be ordered from your server.

Brunch is priced at $36 for adults and $20 for children ages 4 to 10, with a two-hour limit on dining. Line passes are available for an additional $20, and bottomless mimosa, Champagne, bloody mary or Bud Light draft packages can be purchased for $17.

According to the Cosmopolitan website, they “strongly encourage restaurant reservations prior to your arrival due to reduced seating to allow for social distancing between each table.” To make a reservation, go to cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/wicked-spoon.

