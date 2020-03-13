Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to temporarily close 4 restaurants

The moves follow the suspension of the resort’s nightclub and dayclub operations amid continuing coronavirus fears.

Aerial photo of the Cosmopolitan hotel casino as seen on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has announced that it will temporarily close four of its restaurants and a coffee stand, effective Monday.

The outlets are Red Plate, Wicked Spoon buffet, Rose. Rabbit. Lie., Overlook Grill and Va Bene. This is in addition to the decision to temporarily close Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, effective Friday.

The hotel’s other restaurants will continue normal operations.

The resort has issued a statement, which reads in part: “As the situation with COVID-19 rapidly evolves, we are continuing to actively monitor and follow the guidance of public health officials. … Our commitment to health and safety remains our utmost priority, and we believe these temporary operational changes are essential to maintaining a secure environment for guests and employees.”

