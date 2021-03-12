Cosmopolitan to reopen buffet

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will re-open its Wicked Spoon buffet on March 25. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

To paraphrase Mark Twain: reports of the Las Vegas buffet’s death seem to have been greatly exaggerated. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has confirmed it will reopen the Wicked Spoon buffet for breakfast and lunch, Thursdays through Sundays, starting March 25.

Since opening with the resort, Wicked Spoon has differed from traditional buffets by offering unlimited pre-plated portions, rather than allowing guests to serve themselves. Upon its reopening, guests will be handed the dishes they choose from staff at nine different food stations. Social distancing rules will be in effect as guests approach those stations, and as they wait to be seated.

Wicked Spoon will be open every Thursday through Sunday, offering breakfast from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m., and lunch from 11 until 3 p.m. The former will be priced at $38 for adults and $19 for children, and the latter at $45 and $22.50, respectively. Guests will be limited to two hours of all-you-can-eat-dining, with unlimited mimosa, Champagne, bloody Mary, or Bud Light Draft packages available for an additional $21. Holiday brunches will return to the venue on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Advance reservations are encouraged. You can make a reservation online at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/wicked-spoon, or by calling the hotel’s concierge desk at 877-893-2003.

The reopening will make Wicked Spoon one of only two buffets operating in a Las Vegas Boulevard casino. The Garden Buffet at South Point is currently open for lunch and dinner every Monday through Friday, and for brunch and dinner on the weekends.

