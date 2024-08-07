Costco adds brand new food court item that has shoppers torn

Steaks are pricier than ever in Vegas, but this restaurant is serving them at 50% off

Costco’s food court has always existed under a constant level of scrutiny from its loyal customer base. The fan-favorite bulk retailer has worked for years to garner a respectable reputation for its cafeteria-style eatery, the menu of which has seen its fair share of changes as of late. But if there’s one thing Costco customers hate most, it’s change—especially when it pertains to their beloved food court.

While Costco makes adjustments to its in-house eatery on a yearly basis, there’s never a time when customers have suppressed their opinions on the matter. Which is exactly what’s happening now in light of the retailer’s most recent menu addition: a notably lackluster Chicken & Bacon Sandwich.

The new sandwich, which was recently shared online by What’s In Your Cart, replaces the previous Chicken & Swiss option and comes with sliced oven roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon jam and is topped off with a mayonnaise and mustard blend. The sandwich retails for a familiar $6.99 and boasts a whopping 920 calories per serving.

“Tastes pretty much like the turkey swiss one that it replaced,” noted one underwhelmed customer. Amidst concerns of the sandwich’s extreme level of dryness—thanks to its choice of bread—one commenter chimed in to note that, while the sandwich “does not come toasted,” they did toast it the next day and “it was better.”

Besides the calorie count on Costco’s sandwich offerings, it seems most customers are complaining about the choice of bread and the lack of condiments included. While this Chicken & Bacon option does include a mayonnaise and mustard spread along with the bacon jam, customers have reported it to not be enough to combat the dryness of the bread.

So upon your next visit, if you’re taking the plunge on the new sandwich offering, hit the condiment dispenser before you dig in. Otherwise, stick with the classics that hopefully never change or go anywhere: the hot dog combo or the pepperoni slice.

