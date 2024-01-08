35°F
Food

Costco removing fan-favorite item from food court menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 5:53 am
 
Updated January 8, 2024 - 5:54 am
A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Word on the internet — and in stores — is that a big shake-up is coming to Costco’s food court.

According to food bloggers and TikTokers across the country, Costco is reportedly removing the churro offering from its food court menu and replacing the item with another sweet treat.

The social media rumors have indicated that the twisted churro, which costs $1.49, will be replaced with a double chocolate chunk cookie that will be sold for $2.49.

@snachwithzach Costco’s churro will soon be no more after rumors around its removal appear to have been confirmed. The long-standing menu staple will be replaced with cookies in a rollout that js already taking place across the country. #costco#foodnews#fastfood#costcofinds#costcotiktok#churro#pizza#cookies#groceryshopping#fyp ♬ Just Imagine – Instrumental – Haelphon

The Review-Journal reached out to Costco for official comment on the food court change on Friday. However, the request was not returned.

On Saturday, an employee at the food court at the Costco location in Summerlin did confirm that the churro would be leaving the menu.

The worker advised that once the store’s food court sells out of its current inventory of churros, they will not be restocking the item. They guesstimated that at the time, they had “about a week’s worth” of churros left.

Longtime fans of the Costco food court will recall that once the churro leaves the eatery’s menu it will join other fan-favorites that have also left, including the combo pizza slice and the Polish dog.

