Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu

Costco food court fans in the Las Vegas Valley will notice a new item has been added to the eatery’s offerings: A double chocolate chunk cookie.

The new menu addition comes following the retailer’s decision to remove the $1.49 fan-favorite churro from its menu.

Cookie connoisseurs can pick up the sweet treat for $2.49 each, with the items consisting of 750 calories per item, according to signage for the cookie.

According to Costco, the cookie is served warm and features both bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolate.

At the Costco on St. Rose in Henderson on Saturday afternoon, shoppers were very eager to give the cookie a try, as the majority of people at the cafe were observed ordering the new cookie.

At $2.49 each, Costco’s cookie is relatively cheaper in comparison to that of the price of a single Crumbl cookie, which the chain’s app on Monday shows ranges between $4.28-$4.38 depending on which Las Vegas location you opt for.

With the twisted churro now removed from Costco’s food court menu, it now joins other fan-favorites that have also left, including the combo pizza slice and the Polish dog.

In addition to the cookie, diners will notice that Costco has upped its offerings recently by also adding new items such as strawberry ice cream and a roast beef sandwich.

The Review-Journal reached out to Costco previously for official comment on the food court change. However, the request was never returned.