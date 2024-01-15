41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 8:20 am
 
A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Costco food court fans in the Las Vegas Valley will notice a new item has been added to the eatery’s offerings: A double chocolate chunk cookie.

The new menu addition comes following the retailer’s decision to remove the $1.49 fan-favorite churro from its menu.

Cookie connoisseurs can pick up the sweet treat for $2.49 each, with the items consisting of 750 calories per item, according to signage for the cookie.

According to Costco, the cookie is served warm and features both bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolate.

A double chocolate chunk cookie is seen for sale at the Costco food court on St. Rose in Hender ...
A double chocolate chunk cookie is seen for sale at the Costco food court on St. Rose in Henderson. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At the Costco on St. Rose in Henderson on Saturday afternoon, shoppers were very eager to give the cookie a try, as the majority of people at the cafe were observed ordering the new cookie.

At $2.49 each, Costco’s cookie is relatively cheaper in comparison to that of the price of a single Crumbl cookie, which the chain’s app on Monday shows ranges between $4.28-$4.38 depending on which Las Vegas location you opt for.

With the twisted churro now removed from Costco’s food court menu, it now joins other fan-favorites that have also left, including the combo pizza slice and the Polish dog.

In addition to the cookie, diners will notice that Costco has upped its offerings recently by also adding new items such as strawberry ice cream and a roast beef sandwich.

The Review-Journal reached out to Costco previously for official comment on the food court change. However, the request was never returned.

MOST READ
1
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Which casino table game is most popular in Las Vegas?
Which casino table game is most popular in Las Vegas?
3
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
4
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
5
New Las Vegas Strip honky-tonk sets opening
New Las Vegas Strip honky-tonk sets opening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Chicago,” “Impractical Jokers” and “Winter Swim” lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
Costco removing fan-favorite item from food court menu
Costco removing fan-favorite item from food court menu
8 Vegas food trends that need to die in 2024
8 Vegas food trends that need to die in 2024
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
Henderson restaurant celebrating anniversary with $1 mimosas
Henderson restaurant celebrating anniversary with $1 mimosas
Best coffee shops to work from in the Las Vegas Valley
Best coffee shops to work from in the Las Vegas Valley
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino