CraftHaus Brewery to introduce official beer for UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 3:53 pm
 
Owner of CraftHaus Brewery Wyndee Forrest stands near their in house craft beer in cans which h ...
Owner of CraftHaus Brewery Wyndee Forrest stands near their in house craft beer in cans which has raised in price due to the change in import tariffs, at CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
CraftHaus
CraftHaus

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the zymurgy masters at CraftHaus Brewery have taken the “be true to your school” motto to a whole new level with their fresh Rebel Spirit Golden Ale, set to be released to the public Friday.

“We are honored to represent our alma mater with Rebel Spirit,” owner Wyndee Forrest said in a news release. “The journey has come full circle with learning the skills to prepare us to run our own business, to now operating CraftHaus Brewery for the last seven years. It’s now time for us to give back to our university.”

Collegially brewed with Dave Forrest, her husband and business partner, and head brewer Cameron Fisher, Rebel Spirit will flow at Thomas & Mack Center athletic events for thirsty fans — 21 and older, of course — to enjoy. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to UNLV.

More than just a 5 percent ABV brew with a smooth, crisp finish, the enthusiastic beer was designed to be educational, as it will be part of a laboratory curriculum available to hospitality majors.

“This partnership with CraftHaus Brewery underscores the college’s focus on practical learning and our growing emphasis on beverage operations,” Stowe Shoemaker, dean of the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, added in the same release.

Beyond the Thomas & Mack, the lively ale will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft at CraftHaus’s tasting rooms in the Arts District and the Henderson Booze District. Extending the ale’s range of school spirit, its eye-catching label (by Victoria Hart of Pink Kitty Creative), was inspired by the hospitality college’s academic headquarters, Hospitality Hall, and the campus’ iconic “Flashlight” sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen.

CraftHaus beers are distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

No word yet if Rebel Spirit Golden Ale will be available in Reno.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

