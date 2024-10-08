Craving a ‘dirty soda’? Here’s where you find one in Las Vegas

If you’ve been looking to find a custom soda shop in Las Vegas to get your next caffeine fix, look no further.

The exterior of Fiiz Drinks, opening in Las Vegas on June 7, 2024. (Fiiz Drinks)

The Red Milk and Blue Milk custom sodas from Pop Drinks. (Courtesy of Pop Drinks)

Pop Drinks is one of several custom soda shops around the Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy of Pop Drinks)

You might have heard the term “dirty soda” floating around social media recently, but it doesn’t mean pop with alcohol or extra olive brine.

The style of soda, which has become increasingly popular in Utah, involves mixing popular sodas such as Dr. Pepper and Seven Up with syrups, creams and fruit purees to make unique drink combinations.

The term “dirty soda” is most associated with the custom soda shop Swig, which is currently in the early stages of opening a location in Henderson. But, there are still plenty of custom soda shops around Las Vegas to get your caffeine fix in glorious, 44-ounce cups.

Here’s where you can get your “dirty soda” fix in the Las Vegas Valley:

Pop Drinks

Address: 8716 South Maryland Parkway

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

This Texas-based soda chain, which opened its Silverado Ranch-area location in 2017, has more than 100 unique custom soda, tea and energy drink concoctions (though you can create your own soft drink combination with add-ins, as well).

Locals can appreciate drinks with Las Vegas-inspired names like the Red Rock, a Pepsi-based pop with cherry and vanilla syrup; The Strip, with Mountain Dew and mango puree; and the Golden Nugget, a root beer-based drink with butterscotch syrup and whipped cream.

Pop Drinks also has a secret menu with 50 different dirty drinks to try, including one named for the Golden Knights and one called the Hawk Pop — likely a reference to nearby Silverado High School’s mascot, the skyhawk.

Prices start at $1.75 for a 12 oz, kid-sized cup, and goes up to $2.95 for a large, 44 oz soft drink. Add-ins start at 40 cents each.

Fiiz Drinks

Address: 2625 S. Decatur Blvd.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

With more than 80 dirty soda options just for Mountain Dew-based drinks, sodaholics will surely find some combination of carbonation to satisfy their sweet tooth at Fiiz.

Fiiz’s menu has a near-endless list of custom frozen drink, Italian soda, coffee, energy drink and crafted water (water with purees, syrups or creams) beverages to choose from, and, if you feel like snacking, you can also pick up cookie dough, pizza, churro or pretzel bites and popcorn for the drive home.

Drink prices start at 95 cents for a basic soda and charge anywhere from 45 cents to 90 cents for specific add-ins.

The Soda Spot

Address: 7240 W. Azure Drive, Suite 105

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

For Centennial Hills residents, The Soda Spot is a close option for Italian sodas, lemonades, and other custom soda and energy drinks with over 90 add-ins to choose from — including additions you might not see at other custom soda shops around the valley such as Italian eggnog, Chamoy and Tajin.

For a somewhat healthier option, the shop offers a variety of “fruit water” beverages — flavored still or carbonated water with fresh chunks of mango, strawberry, raspberry or other fruits mixed in.

Pricing starts at $1.75 for 16 oz cups with a basic fountain drink, with flavor add-ins starting at 49 cents each and fruit pieces for $1.

