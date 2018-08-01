CREAM selling 1 cent ice cream sandwiches in Las Vegas Valley

CREAM is ready to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Thursday.

In honor of the holiday, CREAM will sell mini versions of its warm ice cream sandwiches for one penny, honoring the invention of the original ice cream sandwich in 1900, when it was sold for 1 cent from a street cart, CREAM says.

The mini sandwiches are made with ice cream sandwiched between two warm cookies and sprinkled with toppings.

The discount will be available at CREAM’s (short for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me”) locations in Summerlin and Henderson.

From 1-4 p.m., customers can purchase mini sandwiches for one penny each at Summerlin (1980 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas, 89135) and Henderson (10271 S Eastern Ave. #115) locations.

