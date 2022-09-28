Creator of famed Cronut pastry opens shop on Las Vegas Strip

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas debuts in October at Caesars Palace with a host of baked goods, including Cronut flavors and lucky items created exclusively for Vegas.

Dominique Ansel, the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and creator of the famed Cronut (the trademarked croissant-doughnut hybrid), is opening Dominique Ansel Las Vegas on Oct. 21 in Caesars Palace.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift celebrating the opening. Each month, the shop will debut a new Cronut flavor available only at Caesars.

Ansel is also bringing to the Strip signature items like DKA (Dominique’s Kouign-Amann, named for the flaky Breton cake), cookie shots featuring a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass, frozen s’mores, mini madeleines, and an egg sandwich fashioned from a brioche bun topped by fluffy steamed eggs, shallots, chives and a coverlet of melted Gruyère.

Classic viennoiserie like croissants, almond croissants and pain au chocolate take pride of place, too.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest shop at Caesars Palace and be back out West,” Ansel said. “In addition to bringing some of our signatures from New York, I’m most excited to launch our newest creations for everyone. Like each of our shops around the world, we’ve developed a collection of pastries that will be exclusive to Las Vegas.”

Those pastries include the Lucky 7 collection created especially for Caesars. The collection showcases confections shaped like a lucky penny pig, a ladybug, goldfish, a four-leaf clover and a fortune cookie, plus a vanilla sablé cookie garnished with a white feather and a classic éclair filled with cassis jam and Valrhona ganache.

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas encompasses more than 1,100 square feet, with seating for 20, a retail area, whimsical fixtures and décor in signature Ansel orange. The shop will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. It is next to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill.

