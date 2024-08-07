Creator of hit TV series to open pop-up Las Vegas Strip restaurant

Television beef meets actual beef as Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse debuts this fall with a partner on the Strip.

Four Sixes Ranch of North Texas, owned by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, is joining with Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip to present a Four Sixes pop-up restaurant debuting in fall 2024. (Emerson Miller)

Television beef meets actual beef this fall at Wynn Las Vegas. Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone” and owner of Four Sixes Ranch in North Texas, is joining with the property to present Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, a pop-up restaurant making an autumn debut.

“Yellowstone” (and its prequels) tell the story of the fictional Dutton ranching family of Montana. Four Sixes Ranch, encompassing 266,000 acres (about 415 square miles), is known for high-quality beef, raising top-notch ranch horses and sustainable ranching practices.

Cuts and roe

Four Sixes has been a beef supplier for some of the Wynn restaurants. Now, that beef stars at the pop-up, in dishes such as Prime beef tartare prepared tableside with grilled shallots, serrano chiles, mustard and house Texas tortillas chips; a signature 6666-branded 28-ounce cowboy steak; and a 40-ounce tomahawk steak, from full-breed wagyu cattle, that is carved tableside.

Caviar is obligatory at a Vegas steakhouse worth its chops. The Four Sixes pop-up brings the briny with a towering spectacle: caviar, country fried chicken tenders, deviled quail eggs, potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, chive crema, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits.

Pours and hours

Mariena Mercer Boarini, master mixologist of Wynn, is leading the wet work with specialty cocktails.

A Campfire Old Fashioned features Buffalo Trace Bourbon, charred sweet corn and Merchant’s Exchange orange bitters; the drink is smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove. The Honky Tonky, a spicy margarita, mingles Casamigos Reposado Tequila, jalapeño, prickly pear, lime, organic agave nectar and Four Sixes Taylor Sheridan cowboy salt.

Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will occupy Tableau restaurant from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations open Aug. 26, with the first seating on Sept. 16, at wynnlasvegas.com.

