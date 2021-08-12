97°F
Food

Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 5:52 pm
 
Criss Angel greets, from left, Shanna McPheters, Janice Ridondo, firefighter Greg Johnson and M ...
Criss Angel greets, from left, Shanna McPheters, Janice Ridondo, firefighter Greg Johnson and Moapa Valley Fire Chief Stephen Neel at his new restaurant, CABLP, in Overton during the grand opening Friday, July 23, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Criss Angel poses at his new restaurant, CABLP, in Overton during the grand opening Friday, Jul ...
Criss Angel poses at his new restaurant, CABLP, in Overton during the grand opening Friday, July 23, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Criss Angel partner Michael Baram makes pizza at their new restaurant, CABLP, in Overton during ...
Criss Angel partner Michael Baram makes pizza at their new restaurant, CABLP, in Overton during the grand opening Friday, July 23, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Criss Angel’s new restaurant is, it appears, a victim of its own success.

While Angel was not available for comment Wednesday evening, he addressed the closure of CABLP, his Overton restaurant that opened July 23, in a Facebook posting on July 29.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support and food love,” Angel wrote. “In order to fulfill our promise of delicious food and excellence in customer service we need to expand our operation immediately in order to meet the unbelievable demand. We will reopen in August once we add additional refrigeration, freezers, more staffing, POS system and storage. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to better serve you.” (POS system refers to point-of-sales, or the checkout process.)

The exact reopening date has not been announced. CABLP (which stands for Criss Angel’s Breakfast, Lunch & Pizza) is at 309 S. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton, a rural area in northeast Clark County.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

