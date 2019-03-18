Dairy Queen to give away free cones this week

Dairy Queen will have Free Cone Day on Wednesday, the first day of spring. (Getty Images)

Celebrate spring with free ice cream.

Dairy Queen will have Free Cone Day on Wednesday — the first official day of spring.

Get a free small vanilla cone at participating, non-mall locations, limited to one per customer.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing.

The company also will collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.

After Free Cone Day, DQ will offer a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents only through its mobile app, Thursday through March 31.

There are approximately 24 operating Dairy Queen locations in the Las Vegas area.