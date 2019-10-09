Danica Patrick to host wine dinner in Las Vegas

Retired race car driver Danica Patrick now owns Somnium Vineyards in Napa Valley, California. She will be the guest star in a dinner on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Danica Patrick. (WB Photography)

Retired professional race car driver Danica Patrick will be the guest star at a dinner that begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive.

Patrick, whose victory in the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 marked the only time a woman has won an IndyCar Series race, will be introducing the wines of her Somnium Vineyards, four of which will be paired with courses at the dinner.

On the winery’s website, she traces the genesis of the winery to a 2006 tasting in the Napa Valley: “I thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool if I could have something like this someday!’ ” She said winemaker and racing fan Aaron Pott helped her choose the site on Howell Mountain, which she purchased in 2009. “Somnium” is Latin for “dream.”

Her wines to be featured at the Marche Bacchus dinner are Somnium Napa Valley Rose 2018 (with a strawberry-pistachio salad), Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 (with pan-seared Arctic char), Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 (with wild boar with a savory bread pudding and cherry glaze) and Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (with a ricotta and Amarena cherry tart). It’s $169 per person; call 702-804-8008 to reserve.

