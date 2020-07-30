David Chang to reopen Moon Palace at Palazzo

The celebrity chef will offer breakfast and lunch sliders on weekends beginning Friday.

David Chang will reopen his Palazzo slider spot Moon Palace, which has been closed since the COVID-19 shutdown, at 9 a.m. Friday. The restaurant will operate with reduced hours, at least to start, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Moon Palace is a casual, counter-service restaurant located across the hall from Chang’s more formal Majordomo Meat & Fish. Moon Palace opened in January, offering hot chips, beer, and small beef or vegetarian sandwiches, known as Tastys, on Hawaiian rolls. Majordomo reopened June 12.

In light of the new hours, Chang will be adding breakfast options to the menu. Customers will now be able to order a breakfast Tasty with egg, bacon or Spam.

In addition to Moon Palace and Majordomo Meat & Fish, Chang operates Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

