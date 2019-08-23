Del Taco offers a treat for National Dog Day

It’s said that every dog has its day, but all who are of the canine persuasion will have Monday, because that’s National Dog Day.

Del Taco around the country will offer a chance to get free Del Barko all-natural dog treats on Monday, National Dog Day. (Del Taco)

To commemorate it, Del Taco locations across the country will offer Del Barko all-natural dog treats in bacon, cheese and hash brown flavors.

The first 100 people who go to Del Taco’s Instagram page beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and use the “swipe up” option will get a free bag of Del Barko treats, made by the Naked Dog Bistro in Southern California. After that, a limited number of bags will be available for $2 each — the $2 price is also the cost of the company’s new Breakfast Toasted Wrap, which is scrambled eggs with bacon or chorizo, cheddar, hash browns, salsa and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla, toasted flat on the grill.

And if you enter the code “dogday” in the Del Taco app on Monday, you can get a free Breakfast Toasted Wrap with any purchase within seven days.

