100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Derek Carr, Darren Waller featured in chocolate Raiders display

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 9:20 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2021 - 12:04 pm
Aria assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid shows two of the finished cakes, including a life-size c ...
Aria assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid shows two of the finished cakes, including a life-size chocolate Derek Carr, for the Raiders-themed display that will be at ARIA Patisserie starting Sept. 13 at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The display will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, as well as other Raiders and Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders Darren Waller meets a chocolate statue of himself that will be featured at ARIA Patisse ...
Raiders Darren Waller meets a chocolate statue of himself that will be featured at ARIA Patisserie in Las Vegas starting Sept. 13. (MGM Resorts House Photographer Al Powers)
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee cools a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders to ...
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee cools a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders torch cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flame will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee cools a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders to ...
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee cools a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders torch cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flame will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee torches a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders ...
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee torches a blown sugar flame that will adorn the Raiders torch cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flame will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aria assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid shows how the flames will fit in the Raiders torch made ...
Aria assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid shows how the flames will fit in the Raiders torch made of cake for the Raiders-themed display that will be at ARIA Patisserie starting Sept. 13 at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The display will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, as well as other Raiders and Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The life-size chocolate Derek Carr confection and a Las Vegas Raiders cake awaits finishing tou ...
The life-size chocolate Derek Carr confection and a Las Vegas Raiders cake awaits finishing touches at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The pieces will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Member of the Aria pastry team Nghia Mai trims fondant icing on part of a Raiders-themed cake a ...
Member of the Aria pastry team Nghia Mai trims fondant icing on part of a Raiders-themed cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The cake will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A cake that will be part of a Raiders-themed display at ARIA Patisserie is in the kitchen at Ar ...
A cake that will be part of a Raiders-themed display at ARIA Patisserie is in the kitchen at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The cake will be accompanied by an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders Darren Waller signs helmet of a chocolate statue of himself that will go on display at ...
Raiders Darren Waller signs helmet of a chocolate statue of himself that will go on display at ARIA Patisserie on Sept. 13. (MGM Resorts House Photographer Al Powers)
Cakes that will be part of a Raiders-themed display at ARIA Patisserie are in storage at Aria o ...
Cakes that will be part of a Raiders-themed display at ARIA Patisserie are in storage at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The cake will be accompanied by an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee works in the background as Raiders lettering made of sug ...
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee works in the background as Raiders lettering made of sugar cools at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. A Raiders-themed display at ARIA Patisserie will begin Sept. 13, including an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee kneads the orange molten sugar that will become a flame ...
Executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee kneads the orange molten sugar that will become a flame for a Raiders torch cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flame will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid kneads the orange molten sugar that will become a flame for a ...
Assistant pastry chef Andy Madrid kneads the orange molten sugar that will become a flame for a Raiders torch cake at Aria on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flame will be part of a display at ARIA Patisserie beginning Sept. 13, which will include an Allegiant Stadium cake, a life-size chocolate Derek Carr and other Las Vegas-themed confections. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The next time you see Derek Carr, the Raiders quarterback may look a little sweeter.

Pastry chefs at the Patisserie at Aria resort have recreated the football star as a 6- foot-3-inch sculpture made almost entirely of chocolate.

“Chocolate Derek Carr” will make his public debut at the patisserie on Sept. 13 when the pastry chefs present an entire Raiders display with a four-foot-wide Allegiant Stadium, an Al Davis Memorial torch made of chocolate, several black-and-silver cakes and a chocolate Darren Waller sculpture.

To create the Carr sculpture, Assistant Pastry Chef Andy Madrid says chefs started with a wooden skeleton and covered it with cake and 200 pounds of chocolate, 40 pounds of fondant and more than 100 pounds of sugar.

“Our cake decorator has been working on him for about two weeks,” says Madrid. “We still need to get a jersey number on him and his name on there. The decorator has been working nonstop to get his shoelaces and the wrinkles on his pants and making his helmet. It’s an ongoing project.”

On Friday, Madrid worked on creating the orange flames to sit inside the four-foot-tall chocolate torch. She heated and pulled the orange sugar into spheres and then used a hand pump to force air into the sugar and pull it into long, twisted shapes.

Other chefs worked on decorating styrofoam bases with elaborate molded chocolate and embossed fondant, which were stacked to form multi-tiered cakes.

“When it comes to a big project like this, we just have different people who have many different talents,” says Madrid. “It’s a lot of fun to work on creative projects like this.”

The patisserie will also sell Raiders-inspired baked goods like football-shaped pastries and chocolates, says Madrid.

The sweet sculptures will be on display starting Sept. 13 to celebrate the Raiders’ season opener when they host the Ravens for Monday Night Football.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
2
Raiders mailbag: How good can Gus Bradley’s defense be?
Raiders mailbag: How good can Gus Bradley’s defense be?
3
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs good to go for Monday
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs good to go for Monday
4
A fan’s guide for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium
A fan’s guide for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium
5
Raiders-Ravens line drops after injuries to Baltimore players
Raiders-Ravens line drops after injuries to Baltimore players
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Different foods and events occur at the Great American Foodie Fest at the Sunset Station in Hen ...
8 foodie festivals in Las Vegas this fall
By / RJ

These eight food-centric events coming to the Valley over the next two months will delight those who have a love of food and shine a spotlight on the chefs and restaurateurs who make it.

“Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” mini-residency opens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 5 at t ...
10 things to do this week
RJ

Go. See. Play. Do. Here are ten things to do in Las Vegas this week.