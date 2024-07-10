88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Despite online chatter, coffee shop replacing Summerlin Starbucks still on track

Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Chicken biryani from Rutba Indian Kitchen, ranked among the top 25 Indian restaurants in the U. ...
Vegas restaurant named among Yelp’s top 25 Indian spots in US
Anacardi Pizza at the new Bramàre on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Monday, July 1, 2024. The lat ...
New off-Strip restaurant aims to fill late-night ‘void’
A Makula Retrograde cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown ...
Famous nacho makers opening tiki bar in downtown Las Vegas
USA soccer fans including Luis Castillo, left, and Ricardo Fino, center, cheer after team USA s ...
Take a look back at Las Vegas’ now-closed Crown & Anchor pub — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 6:37 am
 

Rest easy, Summerlin. Your joe hasn’t been jilted.

In June 2023, the Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Circle, in the Trails Village Center, closed after serving up roasts for 25 years. Lamentation, withdrawal symptoms and online rending of garments ensued among folks who made the shop a grande part of their neighborhood routines.

Then in July 2023, it emerged that Foxtail Coffee Co., a Florida-based chain, would be launching two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: one on Russell Road in the southwest (now open) and one to replace the Summerlin Starbucks.

And there matters have stood for the past year, at least as far as the company issuing a public update on the project. Social media chittering, chattering and speculation inevitably fills a vacuum, and in this case, the topline was that the Foxtail shop has been canceled or significantly delayed.

The socials get it wrong

That appears to be bunkum.

Although a representative for Foxtail did not return a request for comment by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the company has received building permits since late July 2023 variously covering signs and a logo, the installation of a grease trap, and the installation and relocation of lighting and counter equipment.

The most recent permit, issued in late June, covers the existing bathroom (it will remain), new bar equipment and a new counter for the bar area, new lighting, new power and a new water line.

What’s more, ground reconnaissance by the RJ shows the Foxtail signs in place and renovations ongoing inside. In other words, things are percolating.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

Lady Gaga's "Jazz & Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Lady Gaga, Theo Von and Team USA’s men’s basketball team with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$6K wine, $60K whisky at new wine and spirits shop in Summerlin
recommend 2
East Henderson center that sat empty for 15 years adds 5 new restaurants
recommend 3
Southwest Vegas food hall closing only a year after opening
recommend 4
‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant
recommend 5
Family owners of beloved Vegas restaurant involved in wild lawsuit
recommend 6
New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge