Despite online chatter, coffee shop replacing Summerlin Starbucks still on track

The new store, an outpost of a Florida-based chain, began renovations in July 2023 on the Starbucks that closed after 25 years.

Rest easy, Summerlin. Your joe hasn’t been jilted.

In June 2023, the Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Circle, in the Trails Village Center, closed after serving up roasts for 25 years. Lamentation, withdrawal symptoms and online rending of garments ensued among folks who made the shop a grande part of their neighborhood routines.

Then in July 2023, it emerged that Foxtail Coffee Co., a Florida-based chain, would be launching two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: one on Russell Road in the southwest (now open) and one to replace the Summerlin Starbucks.

And there matters have stood for the past year, at least as far as the company issuing a public update on the project. Social media chittering, chattering and speculation inevitably fills a vacuum, and in this case, the topline was that the Foxtail shop has been canceled or significantly delayed.

The socials get it wrong

That appears to be bunkum.

Although a representative for Foxtail did not return a request for comment by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the company has received building permits since late July 2023 variously covering signs and a logo, the installation of a grease trap, and the installation and relocation of lighting and counter equipment.

The most recent permit, issued in late June, covers the existing bathroom (it will remain), new bar equipment and a new counter for the bar area, new lighting, new power and a new water line.

What’s more, ground reconnaissance by the RJ shows the Foxtail signs in place and renovations ongoing inside. In other words, things are percolating.

