Details revealed for restaurant replacing Hearthstone Kitchen

The modern Mexican spot at Red Rock Resort will serve dishes from cities and regions across Mexico.

A rendering of the dining area of Leoncito, a modern Mexican restaurant set to debut in October 2023 at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, west of Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The little lion is coming to Red Rock Resort.

Leoncito — Spanish for “little lion” — is scheduled to open in October in the former Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort, the property shared first with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Hearthstone, which served rustic wood-fire American dishes, closed April 30 after nearly a decade.

About two weeks before the closing, the RJ broke the news that a Mexican restaurant created by Wish You Were Here Group hospitality would launch in the Hearthstone Kitchen space, but the name and details were not known until now.

“Leoncito is an homage to the incredible memories and experiences I’ve had in Mexico — a country I have so much love and respect for,” said Nick Mathers, owner of Wish You Were Here Group. “We want to create a dining experience that fully encompasses the touch, smell and taste of the country’s rich history.”

Leoncito, a modern Mexican restaurant, will offer a menu that celebrates the vibrant flavors of several Mexican cities and regions, including Baja, Zihuatanejo, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Yucatán. The beverage program will showcase craft tequilas, craft mezcals and creative cocktails.

The design of Leoncito, meant to evoke the colors, textures and feel of Mexico, will feature green and terracotta hues, artisan decor, lush greenery, plush seating and ambient lighting.

A host of food and drink projects

Leoncito marks the latest in ongoing food and drink developments at Station Casinos properties.

This year, Red Rock has seen the debuts of Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna, Kallisto Oyster Bar, Rouge Room and Rouge Cabanas (also from Wish You Were Here Group), and Nielsen’s Frozen Custard. Polaris Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort also opened in 2023.

Upcoming projects include Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and a Mediterranean restaurant (name not yet revealed) at Green Valley Ranch, Game On sports bar and grill at Boulder Station, and Eat Your Heart Out food hall, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Summer House at the Durango resort taking shape in southwest Las Vegas.

Leoncito will serve lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch, with indoor and outdoor seating. Visit leoncitolv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X (formerly Twitter).