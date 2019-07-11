Dine like the ancient Greeks at The Cosmopolitan

Estiatorio Milos

Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a Mediterranean-inspired version of a charcuterie board, accompanied by Ktima Biblia Chora Rosé, a wine made with ancient grapes. Bottle & Board also comes with barrel-aged feta, grilled manouri, kevalograviera and haloumi cheeses; a trio of Greek spreads; house-made bread with Milo’s signature olive oil; grilled eggplant and Holland peppers; seasonal fruit and more. Serves four. $195. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

New Spanish spot

To mark the opening of Spanish paella/tapas restaurant Valencian Gold at 7960 S. Rainbow Blvd., the first 100 customers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday will get a free bowl, with fries and drink. At the top of each hour during the same time frame Saturday, signature sides will be served to guests in the restaurant, and everyone will get a free non-alcholic sangria or agua fresca from noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Celebrate Bastille Day

Las Vegas’ French-accented restaurants will celebrate Bastille Day Sunday. At Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, skydivers will jump over the lake at 6:30 p.m. 702-804-8008. Bardot Brasserie at Aria will have a special menu. 877-230-2742. And Oh la la French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will offer special brunch and dinner menus. 702-222-3522.

SecretBurger events

The next two SecretBurger limited-edition offerings are a lamb burger Wednesday-Sunday at Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, and Peking duck with fried egg, osetra caviar and ramp-and-kimchi pancake Thursday-Tuesday at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. secretburger.com

Culinary Road Trip

To mark Triple George Grill’s 14th anniversary, chef Rhori Kow will collaborate on a dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday with chef Scott Commings. Part of Commings’ Culinary Road Trip series, the four-course dinner with tomahawk ribeye and chicken saltimbocca, includes cocktail/beverage pairings. $55. eventbrite.com