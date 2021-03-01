Dining options limited as some fans return to T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has updated its transaction processes to allow a completely cashless experience throughout the venue.

Socially distanced seats at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights will start admitting fans to T-Mobile Arena at 15 percent capacity starting Monday, March 1, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Red and gold wrapped seats provide social distance between fans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights will start admitting fans to T-Mobile Arena at 15 percent capacity starting Monday, March 1, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With a limited number of fans headed back to T-Mobile Arena Monday to watch the Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild, those in attendance will have fewer dining options than they had before the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for T-Mobile Arena confirms that The Fortress’ third-party vendor stands, which include arena outlets of several local businesses, will not be open at this time. Instead, fans in most of the arena only will have access to concession stands within sections of the concourse areas that correspond with their seats. Within each of those areas, on both the upper and lower concourses, stands will offer similar food and beverage options, such as hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, pretzels and Beyond Meat brats.

Fans with Club Seats, who normally have access to either the Bud Light Lounge or the Jack Daniels Lounge, will be offered some additional options in both of those lounge areas. Club dining selections will include “upscale pub fare such as carne asada loaded nachos, Elote dogs and Parmesan herb fries” as well as the traditional offerings available on the concourse levels.

In addition to the concession stand offerings, there will be grab-and-go stations with packaged snacks such as peanuts, candy and drinks. Third-party concessions are expected to return at a time when fans are able to move more freely throughout the arena.

T-Mobile also has updated its transaction processes to allow a completely cashless experience throughout the venue. Packaging has been updated to encourage touchless, expedited service. Eating and drinking will not be allowed on the concourse. And masks will be required the entire time guests are in the venue, except when actively eating and drinking.

The Golden Knights have been approved for 15 percent capacity at home games, which is a total of 2,600 fans per game, starting with Monday night’s game against the Wild.

