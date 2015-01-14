An offshoot of the original in Auckland, New Zealand, Urban Turban opened late last month at 3900 Paradise Road. The restaurant serves tapas versions of classic Indian dishes from an assortment of cuisines on the sub-continent and beyond.

DINING OUT

URBAN TURBAN BOMBAY KITCHEN AND TAPAS BAR, 3900 PARADISE ROAD

Urban Turban, an offshoot of the original on the wharf in Auckland, New Zealand, opened late last month, serving tapas versions of classic Indian dishes from an assortment of cuisines on the subcontinent and beyond. The decor is lighthearted and colorful; among the accents is Turbie, an “urban rickshaw” (motorized and covered) imported from India, in which customers can take selfies, plus oversized graphics including a stylized map of Bombay. The chef is Vijay Deokar, a native of India. Here’s a sample of the menu:

Salad and soups: Russian salad (vegetables, apples, eggs and chicken tossed in mayonnaise), $7.95; tandoori chicken salad, $8.95; crackling spinach salad, $7.95; corn and crab chowder, $10.95.

Bombay bites: Chicken tikka, $7.95; cream-blanched grilled chicken bites, $9.95; lamb sliders, $11.95; Gunpowder Shrimp, $11.95; shucked oysters, $12.95; paneer tikka, $7.95; masala cup corn, $4.95; mushroom sweet garlic, $6.95; Bombay masala fries, $4.95.

Sharing platters: Tandoori chicken, $15.95; butter chicken flatbread, $10.95; Bombay Tapas Platter, $35.95.

Classics: Chicken tikka masala, $16.95; salli boti (lamb in tomato gravy with fine-cut potatoes), $15.95; Bhutta snapper (grilled in Indian spices and served on corn husks with corn kernels), $16.95; Bombay fish fry, $18.95.

Oven-baked breads: Garlic naan, $2.95; mint-infused whole wheat bread, $2.95; dried fruit whole wheat bread, $3.95; rotis, $1.95; Naan Sense (trio), $6.95.

Bottomless curries: Classic Bombay butter chicken, $16.95; Bombay lamb masala, $14.95; palak paneer masala, $14.95; egg curry, $11.95.

Hours are 11 a.m. until late daily. Call 702-826-3216 or visit www.UrbanTurbanLV.com.