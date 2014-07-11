Dining Pick of the Week: BabyStacks Cafe

The Orange Creamsicle pancakes at BabyStacks Cafe (shown here as a short stack) are served with a side of fresh whipped cream and orange syrup. (Lisa Valentine/View)

BabyStacks Cafe

7090 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, 702-906-1946; 2400 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 145, 702-541-6708; 4135 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 101, 702-207-6432; 550 N. Stephanie St., Suite D, 702-458-0450

The pancake menu at BabyStacks Cafe sounds an awful lot like dessert: Red Velvet, Smores, Banana Cream Pie, Orange Creamsicle. But don’t let your tastebuds be fooled —this is indeed breakfast. The popular Red Velvet pancakes are the restaurant’s best seller and are served with fresh whipped cream, chocolate crumbles and cream cheese syrup. They come in a full stack for $8.95 or as a short stack (three pancakes) for $5.75. I find the short stack to be the perfect portion of pancakes. Add a side of crispy, thick-cut bacon ($3.25), and you have a wonderful balance of savory and sweet. If you prefer to start your day with something more protein-packed (and perhaps not served with a side of whipped cream), BabyStacks also features a variety of omelettes and skillets, including the Chili, served with a Hawaiian-style chili with onions and topped with mixed cheese for $8.95, and Ranchero, a whole Ortega chile, chicken, fresh green salsa and pepper jack and cheddar cheeses for $9.25. House specialties continue the Hawaiian trend with Loco Moco, Kalua grilled cheese (slow-cooked pork) and Portuguese or Spam sliders. Available sides include seasoned potatoes, hash browns or Spud Chips, Spam or ham, turkey bacon, sausage and steamed rice. BabyStacks Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit babystackscafe.com.