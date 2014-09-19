Dining Pick of the Week: Don Michael’s

After being in the Italian food business for 30 years, the Scrizzi family opened a new restaurant in Las Vegas called Don Michael’s Italian Restaurant. Although the restaurant is small with a cozy environment, the family is no stranger to cooking, as they have been serving Italian food since 1973.

For reference: This one is marinara. (Sandy Lopez/View)

The shrimp scampi at Don Michael’s is served with jumbo-sized shrimp and fresh garlic. (Sandy Lopez/View)

MICHAELS

Don Michael’s Italian Restaurant

4864 W. Lone Mountain Road, 702-778-2004

After being in the Italian food business for 30 years, the Scrizzi family opened a new restaurant in Las Vegas called Don Michael’s Italian Restaurant. Although the restaurant is small with a cozy environment, the family is no stranger to cooking, as they have been serving Italian food since 1973. The menu is simple yet flavorful and served in large portions. Main entrees feature chicken, seafood, beef, pork or veal for less than $20. The shrimp scampi is served with jumbo-sized shrimp and fresh garlic, and the chicken piccata is full of zest and comes with a side of pasta with marinara sauce. Hot bread and a small salad are served to start, but diners can choose from traditional appetizers such as baked mozzarella, garlic bread, fried calamari, jalapeno poppers and zucchini fingers, each averaging $5. In addition to the wide variety of pastas and salads, the restaurant offers minestrone, pasta e fagioli and homemade Italian wedding soup for $3 to $6, depending on the size. For dessert, patrons can chose from cannoli, tiramisu and Italian cheesecake to go with their espresso or cappuccino, each for less than $5. Patrons choose where to sit, and the wait staff is attentive and conversational. Checks are not accepted. Don Michael’s Italian Restaurant is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.