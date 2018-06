Mexican street corn is all the rage, and now you can get it on a hot dog.

Elote Dog at Dirt Dog. (Dirt Dog)

Mexican street corn is all the rage, and now you can get it on a hot dog. Enter Dirt Dog’s Elote Dog, topped with elote (that’s the corn), Mexican crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro and bacon bits. It’s $7.85 at Dirt Dog at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip, $7.25 at the location at 8390 S. Rainbow Blvd., between Windmill Lane and Wigwam Avenue.

ELOTE DOG @dirtdoglv BACON WRAPPED Dog, corn, cotija, mayo, chili powder, lime, bacon bits & cilantro. TAG AN ELOTE LOVER A post shared by Dirt Dog Las Vegas (@dirtdoglv) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

