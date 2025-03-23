Discover a delectable Asian food district in southwest Las Vegas

If you’re a fan of Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese or Thai cuisine, you should definitely get to know this tasty tract.

Call it a suburb of Chinatown, perhaps, this tasty parcel.

In a half-mile stretch of South Rainbow Boulevard, over a dozen Asian eateries populate a series of strip malls on the west side of the street.

If you don’t live or work around these parts, you might not know of this delectable district, but if you’re a fan of Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese or Thai cuisine, you most definitely should.

Here’s a quick guide to the area:

The Corner Korean Street Food (7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 9B)

The tteokbokki bar is the main attraction at this cozy Korean street food joint with walls covered in pop art. You build your own bowl with customized ingredients for the chef to cook.

Goong Korean BBQ (7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 5)

Doff your shoes for traditional seating on a raised platform with mats — or keep ’em on and sit at a table with chairs — at this alluring Korean restaurant with all-you-can-eat barbecue and shabu shabu menus as well as a la carte plates.

Omoide Noodles and Bowls (7745 S. Rainbow Blvd.)

A top ramen spot with an eye-popping Japanese neighborhood theme, Omoide looks and tastes like no other place in town.

Oyshi Sushi (7775 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 145)

Who’s down for all-you-can-eat sushi in a sleek, urbane setting? Rhetorical question.

Taiwan Deli (7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.)

This small, no-frills breakfast and lunch spot is especially known for the former, with such traditional day-starters as green onion pancakes and Chinese doughnut baked sandwiches.

Soyo Korean Restaurant (7775 S. Rainbow Blvd.)

Prepare for a cool hang at this lively “barstaurant,” where the festive vibe is that of a night out in urban South Korea, where a large selection of spirits, tapas and entrees are downed to a K-pop soundtrack.

Lucki Thai Bistro (7835 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 1)

An inviting, wood-grained ambiance and expansive menu make this the area’s go-to Thai spot.

Taste (7945 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite B)

The live seafood is to die for at Taste, where the Cantonese cuisine ranges from deep-fried pig’s foreshank to Peking duck.

Yuxiang Korean Chinese Cuisine (7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 3)

Noodles are a main draw at this gorgeous Korean-Chinese restaurant, where a circular brick archway leads to an elegant dining experience amid Far Eastern artwork.

Jenni Pho (7855 S. Rainbow Blvd.)

Jenni Pho owner and namesake Jennifer Huynh apprenticed under several pho stall owners in Vietnam to perfect her craft, and you’ll taste it at her place.

Zen Curry Express (7835 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 9)

The decor is straightforward, the flavors anything but at this spot where the Japanese curry is made from scratch.

Takumi Izakaya (7835 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7)

A small spot that is big on authentic Japanese dishes and sushi. Pro tip: Sit at the bar and ask the chef for the off-the-menu items.

A delectable Asian food district awaits on the southwest side of town