Discover dining specials, events in Las Vegas this week

Haute Cuisine at the Palazzo

Twelve members of the Master Chefs of France will present Haute Cuisine from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Aquatic Club at the Palazzo. The wine- and food-centric event will focus on sustainable seafood, meat and vegetarian selections, and the wine, beer and spirits will be organic, biodynamic and sustainable. Tickets, at $75 per person or $135 per couple, are available at venetian.com or at any box office at The Venetian or the Palazzo.

Wine dinner

Ferrari-Carano wines will be featured in a dinner at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. Entree choices for the four-course dinner are Chilean sea bass on vegetable risotto or filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach. It’s $110; call 702-361-1661.

Food & Wine Festival

Chefs including James Beard Foundation award winners Charlie Palmer, Francois Payard and Saipin Chutima will participate in the 10th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday at Tivoli Village. General admission for the food and wine tastings begins at 9 p.m., and tickets are $100 per person; VIP tickets, with entry at 8 p.m., and cabana tickets also are available. Visit vegasfoodandwine.com.

Cheers to Chocolate

The annual benefit for Easterseals Nevada will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets, which will include Ethel M chocolates, wines, food from Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, P.F. Chang’s and Bella Vita Italian Cuisine, beers from Bad Beat Brewing, moonshine, live music and a silent auction, are $50 per person or $80 per couple in advance or $60/$90 on Saturday. Visit events.eastersealsnv.org.

Culichi Town specials

Culichi Town at the Fiesta Rancho is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 with daily specials: Mondays, $5 fried tilapia with rice and salad; Tuesdays, $3 margaritas; Wednesdays, two-for-one sushi rolls; Thursdays, two-for-one Devilish Shrimp; weekdays, $5 Ballena Pacifico and Corona Familiar beers. No takeout orders available for the food specials.

