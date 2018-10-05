Food

Discover dining specials, events in Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 10:58 am
 
Updated October 5, 2018 - 12:51 pm

Haute Cuisine at the Palazzo

Twelve members of the Master Chefs of France will present Haute Cuisine from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Aquatic Club at the Palazzo. The wine- and food-centric event will focus on sustainable seafood, meat and vegetarian selections, and the wine, beer and spirits will be organic, biodynamic and sustainable. Tickets, at $75 per person or $135 per couple, are available at venetian.com or at any box office at The Venetian or the Palazzo.

Wine dinner

Ferrari-Carano wines will be featured in a dinner at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. Entree choices for the four-course dinner are Chilean sea bass on vegetable risotto or filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach. It’s $110; call 702-361-1661.

Food & Wine Festival

Chefs including James Beard Foundation award winners Charlie Palmer, Francois Payard and Saipin Chutima will participate in the 10th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday at Tivoli Village. General admission for the food and wine tastings begins at 9 p.m., and tickets are $100 per person; VIP tickets, with entry at 8 p.m., and cabana tickets also are available. Visit vegasfoodandwine.com.

Cheers to Chocolate

The annual benefit for Easterseals Nevada will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets, which will include Ethel M chocolates, wines, food from Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, P.F. Chang’s and Bella Vita Italian Cuisine, beers from Bad Beat Brewing, moonshine, live music and a silent auction, are $50 per person or $80 per couple in advance or $60/$90 on Saturday. Visit events.eastersealsnv.org.

Culichi Town specials

Culichi Town at the Fiesta Rancho is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 with daily specials: Mondays, $5 fried tilapia with rice and salad; Tuesdays, $3 margaritas; Wednesdays, two-for-one sushi rolls; Thursdays, two-for-one Devilish Shrimp; weekdays, $5 Ballena Pacifico and Corona Familiar beers. No takeout orders available for the food specials.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and the Palazzo.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like