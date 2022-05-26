Divine Café at Springs Preserve is closing after 8 years

The restaurant, with some of the best views in the Las Vegas Valley, will be replaced by an operator to be revealed

The dining room at Divine Café at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, which is closing on May 29, 2022, after eight years. The restaurant offers some of the best views in the city. (Courtesy of Pam Howatt)

Divine Café at Springs Preserve is shutting its doors Sunday after eight years. The closing of the restaurant, known for its modern take on café standards and for views that unfurl across the Las Vegas Valley, is occurring amicably, said Pam Howatt, owner of Divine Events catering, which ran the restaurant for the preserve.

“We are caterers first and foremost, and when we came here, it was a wonderful thing to have that contract that included the restaurant,” Howatt said. “It helped us build the success of our catering company and helped boost our name. They are great partners.”

For the past three years, Divine Café has been on a year-to-year extension of its original five-year exclusive contract. During the pandemic, the restaurant reduced its hours to three days a week, and with the industry continuing to face pandemic-related challenges, Howatt decided to let the agreement with Springs Preserve run its term through the end of this month.

Divine Events opened 17 years ago and will still be a preferred caterer at the Preserve, Howatt said. And as the company returns to full-time catering, it has also leased a 15,000-square-foot complex to house, for the first time in one place, its offices, its warehouse and its kitchen (a new 5,000-square-foot beauty).

Earlier this year, Springs Preserve issued a request for proposals for a new operator of the café. A representative for the Preserve confirmed that a candidate is scheduled to appear before the Las Vegas Valley Water District on June 6, with announcement of the operator following, if approved.

The Water District had not yet returned a request for comment.

From May 27-29, Divine Café, 317 S. Valley View Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com or follow him @ItsJLW on Twitter.