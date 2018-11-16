Dog Haus offering free plant-based Impossible burgers in Las Vegas

Dog Haus is expanding their vegetarian-friendly offerings by adding the Impossible burger to its menu.

The Impossible Burger at Dog Haus has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white American cheese and secret sauce. (Dog Haus)

The Impossible Slider at Dog Haus has white American cheese, caramelized onions and mayo. (Dog Haus)

On Monday, Dog Haus at 4480 Paradise Road, No. 800, will give away free Impossible Burgers and Sliders to the first 50 customers who order one.

Impossible Burgers are plant-based burgers that look and grill like real burgers.

The Impossible Burger is served with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, white American cheese and secret sauce. Impossible Sliders are served with mayo, white American cheese and caramelized onions on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Dog Haus is open 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

